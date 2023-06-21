Odeon Multicines Invests in CINITY Cinema System

Courtesy of Christie

Odeon Multicines has reached an agreement to install CINITY Cinema Systems, with components that include Christie Real|Laser illumination technology, in six premium large format (PLF) theaters across Spain.

The CINITY format for PLF auditoriums enhances the overall cinematic experience with 4K, 3D, high brightness, high frame rate (HFR), high dynamic range (HDR), and wide color gamut (WCG) display capabilities, paired with immersive sound. Christie partner Ingevideo, in collaboration with Equipo de Cine, will supply, install, and service this integrated system.

The CINITY Cinema System comprises two customized Christie-supplied CINITY projectors, pedestals, and CINITY server, manufactured by GDC. The CINITY system was developed over a three-year period by CINITY, in partnership with Christie and GDC Technology Limited.

Moviegoers can now experience the CINITY Cinema System at various Odeon Multicines multiplexes across Spain including Girona, Alicante, Sambil (Madrid), Bahía Plaza (Cádiz) and Narón (Ferrol), all of which are also equipped with Dolby Atmos and Christie Vive Audio. CINITY Cinema Systems are also in PLF auditoriums in Cineplex Cinema in Aachen, Germany, and in Switzerland at Arena Cinema in Zurich and in Geneva.

“After seeing the CINITY Cinema System in action at last year’s CineEurope, we instantly realized we had to get our hands on it and bring it to Spain so that our audiences could view and experience movies in CINITY,” says Luis Millán, the owner of Odeon Multicines. “The CINITY Cinema System gives you projection quality like no other, with sharp details and a depth of color that you’re not used to seeing in commercial film theaters. It makes all the difference, producing a truly immersive experience for the audiences and taking the cinemagoing experience to a whole new level.”

“We are pleased to see our vision of advanced-cinema format projection expand globally. The adoption of our CINITY Cinema System for PLF screens means moviegoers will experience higher quality images and sound, at 120fps and in 3D,” says Fu Ruoging, the chairman and general manager of China Film Co., Ltd. (CFC). “I’d like to congratulate Odeon Multicines on choosing the new system and for their trust in CINITY.” Like James Cameron said about CINITY, it is a “new gold standard.”

Adil Zerouali, the senior sales director for cinema at Christie EMEA, says: “The experience that audiences can enjoy thanks to CINITY is unique. Installing these systems cements Odeon Multicines’ position at the forefront of exhibition chains in Europe. We are very grateful to Luis Millán the Odeon team for continuing to trust Christie as their technology partner of choice.”