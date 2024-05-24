Odyssey Theatres Announces Purchase of Logan Luxury 5 Cinemas

In a joint announcement, the South Dakota-based Logan Luxury Theatres and Odyssey Theatres, announced that the latter has purchased the Luxury 5 Cinemas in Mitchell, SD effective Friday, May 24. The newly-owned complex will now be known as the Odyssey Luxury 5 Cinemas and will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for equipment installation and re-open on Friday under the new name.

Odyssey Theatres, under the leadership of Bryan Sieve and Steve Tripp, currently operates 51 screens in six theatre locations including the Odyssey Grand Theatre in Watertown, SD along with theatres in Rochester, Hutchinson, and Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Lake Okoboji, Iowa, and Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.



“I’ve known Bryan Sieve and Steve Tripp for over thirty years. said Jeff Logan, President of Logan Luxury Theatres. “They care about the communities they serve and run excellent theatres. We are delighted to sell the theatre to Odyssey as we have the utmost confidence that they will do an excellent job for our customers.” He continues by saying, “Our family has been serving Mitchell in the theatre business for over 90 years. We have made many friends and have enjoyed serving many generations of customers. We thank everyone for your support and friendship over these many years. We have been blessed to work with wonderful teams of staff members over the years. Many second, and even some third, generation employees continue to work with us.”

Jeff’s father, Nelson Logan, built the Roxy Theatre in 1933. Jeff then purchased the State Theatre on Mitchell’s Main Street from a national chain and sold the State to Area Community Theatre in 1998. In an effort to expand operations, the company later purchased the drive-in theatre in Mitchell, the indoor and drive-in theatre in Huron and the theatre in Dell Rapids, totaling 10 screens in the three cities. Jeff has since sold the out-of-town theatres in the past three years.

All gift cards, advance discount tickets and passes issued by Logan Luxury Theatres will still be accepted at the Luxury 5 Cinemas by Odyssey Theatres. The two companies have worked out an arrangement to make this possible for the convenience of its current customer base.