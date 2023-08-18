Neon’s 20th Anniversary Theatrical Release of OLDBOY Ranks Top 10 on Opening Day

Image courtesy: Neon

Neon‘s re-release of 2003’s Oldboy premiered on Wednesday, August 16 with $235K, ranking ninth place at the daily box office.

The South Korean film from director Park Chan-Wook is playing in U.S. theaters for the first time since its original North American release in 2005, currently on 250 screens across the country.

Its $940 per-screen average that day ranked second only behind Barbie, with $1,081.

Oldboy has been restored and remastered in 4K HDR, supervised by Park.

Top-performing cities for the title are San Francisco, New York City, and Los Angeles at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas.

Oldboy follows Oh Dae-Su (Choi Min-sik), released after being kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 years, only to find that he must find his captor in five days.

It won the Grand Prix at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival, led by jury president Quentin Tarantino.