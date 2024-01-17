Omniterm Appoints Darrin Lewis as New President

Omniterm, creator of software solutions for the entertainment industry since 1978, has announced the appointment of Darrin Lewis as its new president, effective January 1, 2024.

Lewis succeeds Ed Coman, who served as president until Jonas Software acquired the company in April 2021. Darrin Lewis has worked with Omniterm since October 2007 and brings a wealth of knowledge as a high-performing sales leader committed to enhancing growth through solid business practices and integrity.

“I am honored to step into the role of President at Omniterm, a company I’ve had the privilege of growing with over the years,” said Darrin Lewis. “Our Cinema Management Software (CMS) solution has been integral to helping theaters streamline their operations, and I am eager to lead Omniterm in adapting to the ever-evolving challenges in the cinema industry.”

Lewis holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from York University and is a graduate of the Executive Development Program in Sales Management at the Schulich School of Business.

Mike Korbel, Portfolio Manager for Jonas Software, shares insights on Lewis’ appointment and highlights his pivotal role in revitalizing Omniterm post-acquisition: “When Jonas acquired Omniterm amidst the challenges of the Covid-19 shutdowns, Darrin played a crucial role in driving business growth over the last 18 months… It was evident that he was the right choice to lead the company, maintaining its customer-centric culture and driving innovations that have kept Omniterm a significant contributor to the industry for over 40 years.”

Lewis also emphasizes Omniterm’s ongoing commitment to adapting to industry challenges, saying “Our industry is quickly adapting to the new challenges that face the cinema industry. As a company dedicated solely to the theatre market, we have to change and adapt as well. I believe strongly that as Omniterm continues to develop its services, there is no end in sight to what we can accomplish.”