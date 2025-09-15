Paragon Theaters Appoints Hank Lightstone as Vice Chairman and Partners with Comprehensive Film Booking President Kip Smiley

Courtesy of Paragon Theaters

Paragon Theaters has announced leadership appointments, including veteran executive Hank Lightstone, who has been named vice chairman of the board of directors. Kip Smiley has also joined Paragon as their dedicated programming and film booking partner.

Mr. Lightstone brings extensive leadership experience from senior roles across exhibition. His career includes serving as executive vice president and chief operating officer at United Artists Theaters, senior vice president and head film buyer at The Film Group (Rave Motion Pictures/Bow Tie Cinemas), partner at Paragon Entertainment, LLC, and executive vice president and chief operating officer at Muvico Theaters.

Mr. Smiley, founder of Comprehensive Film Booking, Inc., brings over 35 years of experience in theatrical exhibition and distribution. Since launching the company in 2000, he has established it as a trusted resource for exhibitors, providing film booking and programming strategies that enhance performance in both regional circuits and independent theaters. His prior experience includes leadership roles at Columbia/Sony Pictures and as vice president of film for Georgia Theatre Company, where he oversaw programming for one of the Southeast’s largest regional chains. In addition to his corporate leadership, Smiley has played an active role in advancing the exhibition sector, serving on the board of Variety of Georgia, the board of trustees for the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, and mentoring emerging talent through the Film Row Mentorship Program.

“Hank’s deep industry knowledge, proven track record, and forward-looking perspective make him uniquely qualified to help guide Paragon through its next phase of growth,” said Mike Whalen, the Co-CEO of Paragon Theaters. “His leadership will provide critical insight as we continue to strengthen exhibitor–studio partnerships and deliver a differentiated guest experience.”

“Kip’s expertise in film programming and his longstanding relationships with distributors are invaluable assets for Paragon,” said Lightstone. “His work ensures that our circuit remains competitive and well-positioned to meet the demands of an evolving marketplace.”