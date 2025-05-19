Paragon Theaters Reopens Deerfield IMAX and Axis15 Extreme Location Following Renovation

Paragon Theaters has completed an extensive renovation of its Deerfield Beach, Florida location, opening the Paragon Theaters Deerfield IMAX at The Shoppes at Deerfield in time for Memorial Day weekend. The cinema’s amenities now include:

8 state-of-the art auditoriums with laser projectors and Dolby audio

Lux Box Dine-In Service in all auditoriums – featuring love seat recliners with QR codes on tray tables allowing for ordering food and beverage before and during the movie. Each loveseat has privacy walls for the ultimate moviegoing experience.

A 120-seat IMAX—the only IMAX in the area—with Laser Projection and IMAX’s signature sound quality.

An Axis15 Extreme large format screen auditorium, featuring 4K Laser Projection, a tilted screen, and Dolby Atmos immersive sound.

The Director’s Room for intimate, private screenings and curated programming, which can be rented for events such as sports game watches, birthdays and corporate events. It features comfortable rockers with full dine-in service at every seat.

A full lobby bar and home to MyPi Pizzas: handmade, fresh-to-order personal pizzas served to your seats. The from scratch dough and original recipes make these pizzas a favorite at all Paragon locations

“We are so excited to bring the movies back to Deerfield,” said Michael Wilson, co-CEO of Paragon Theaters. “Paragon is the future of entertainment. Next-level technology, bigger thrills, and an experience you won’t believe—only found at our theater. Couple all our amenities like large format screens and dine-in service, with an IMAX, and our guests will experience the finest moviegoing

experience in all of South Florida.”