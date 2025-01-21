Paramount Announces SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Following the success of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Paramount Pictures has announced a release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 4. A mid-credits tag scene in the threequel teased further plot twists for the franchise, which has surpassed $1 billion globally. The latest installment has become the highest-grossing in the series at $425M and climbing.



Sonic the Hedgehog 3 opened with an “A” CinemaScore to No. 1 domestically, for two consecutive weeks, and debuted at No. 1 in over 30 markets including the U.K., Mexico, Italy, and Australia. Strong word of mouth helped Sonic play big with families through the holidays. Paramount reports that the film has driven over $180M in global consumer spending from home entertainment rentals and purchases.