Paramount’s Eugene Yang to Receive Distributor of the Year Award at CineAsia 2023

Eugene Yang, Paramount Pictures’ Senior Vice President of Theatrical Distribution and Marketing for the Asia Pacific Region, will receive the “Distributor Of The Year” Award at the CineAsia awards ceremony on December 7 at the Millennium Hilton in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prior to his current post, Yang spent more than a decade at UIP Taiwan, with his last position as Managing Director and China Market Supervisor at Paramount Pictures International. He began his career in the industry as BVI for the Asia Pacific Region from 1996-98.

Yang also holds an MBA from the University of California, Irvine and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

“For many years, Eugene Yang has established himself as a leader in the media and entertainment industry,” Film Expo Group’s President Andrew Sunshine said in a press release. “We cannot think of a more deserving recipient for this year’s award.”

“I am delighted that Eugene is being recognized as ‘Distributor of the Year,’ a well-deserved honor and testament to his influence, skill, relationships, and hard work,” President International Theatrical Distribution’s President Mark Viane said in the same press release. “I have worked with Eugene for over a decade and he is a consummate professional and partner with incredible knowledge of the region, and a valued member of the Paramount team.”