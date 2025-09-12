ParaNorman Returns to Theaters in October with Remastered Release and New Short Film

ParaNorman. Photo courtesy of LAIKA and Fathom Entertainment

Tickets for LAIKA’s theatrical re-release of its award-winning stop-motion animated film ParaNorman this October are now on sale.

LAIKA’s second film will re-release in newly remastered 3D and 2D formats as part of the studio’s year-long 20th Anniversary celebration. Originally released in 2012, ParaNorman was a hit with critics and general audiences alike, garnering multiple awards, including Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe nominations, as well as multiple ANNIE Awards.

The studio’s new, CG animated short film, ParaNorman: The Thrifting, directed by LAIKA’s lead character designer Thibault LeClercq and written by Chris Butler, will be shown alongside the film. The short features the voice work of Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and Anna Kendrick, reprising her role of Norman’s older sister, Courtney Babcock.

As with the record-breaking 15th Anniversary 2024 re-release of Coraline, LAIKA will bring the gloriously remastered ParaNorman (originally released in 2012) to global audiences in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing in international markets, premiering Thursday, October 23, and Fathom Entertainment in the US, premiering Saturday, October 25. Tickets for ParaNorman are now on sale. For more information, visit ParaNorman.com.