Pathe Cinemas to Receive International Exhibitor of the Year Award at CineEurope 2025

Courtesy of Film Expo Group

Pathé Cinémas have been named as the 2025 recipient of the International Exhibitor of the Year award at CineEurope. The award will be presented as part of the CineEurope Opening Ceremony on Monday, June 16th at the Centre Convencions Internacional Barcelona (CCIB) in Barcelona, Spain. Accepting on behalf of Pathé will be President Jérôme Seydoux.

Pathé manages 129 movies theaters totaling 1318 screens. Pathé’s strategy for upgrading and modernizing its cinemas is based on an active policy of building, renovating, and reconstructing cinemas. Additionally, Pathé is one of the biggest film producers in Europe and a major player in film distribution. The Pathé Palace opened its doors in July 2024 on a historic site in the centre of Paris, the Opéra de Paris. The 19th century buidling has been transformed and restructured by architect Renzo Piano (Pritzker 1998).

“CineEurope is honored to present the 2025 Exhibitor of the Year Award to Pathé Cinema,” said Andrew Sunshine, the president of The Film Expo Group. “Pathé, led by President Jérôme Seydoux, continue to be an innovator and leader industry throughout the EU region building a culture of modernization for cinemas and changing the moviegoing experience for its customers,” continued Andrew Sunshine. “Pathé has consistently been at the forefront of enhancing the moviegoing experience, embracing-edge technologies and creating premium immersive experiences. They have proven to be an industry innovator, and we congratulate all on this well-deserved honor.”

Welcoming today’s announcement, UNIC CEO Laura Houlgatte added, “We are thrilled to celebrate Pathé Cinémas – the fourth biggest European cinema exhibitor by screen counts – as the 2025 International Exhibitor of the Year at CineEurope. As a leader in the sector – both in France and in Europe – Pathé successfully and continuously combines innovation with operational excellence, offering audiences an ever-more immersive and high-quality cinema experience. From a personal standpoint, I also discovered the joy of cinemagoing in one of their sites as a child, so I’m particularly looking forward to honoring them in Barcelona.”

“It’s a pleasure to receive this award on behalf of all the Pathé teams. It rewards our commitment to offering a cinema experience that is ever richer, more innovative, and more welcoming. At Pathé, we deeply believe in the future of cinema — in its power to bring people together and move them. We continue to invest in creating modern, comfortable venues that live up to the emotions our audiences come to experience. Thank you to CineEurope for this great recognition, and to all our partners for their trust,” said Jérôme Seydoux.