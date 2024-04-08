Pathé Tuschinski Adopts Christie Mystique Cinema Software and Projector Technology

The sharp projection rake from behind the second level balcony at Pathe Tuschinski [Photo credit Stefan Vogels, CinemaNext}

Amsterdam’s Pathé Royal Theater Tuschinski has addressed a perennial issue in its main auditorium with Christie Mystique™ Cinema alignment software. Exhibitor services company CinemaNext identified Christie Mystique Cinema as the only solution able to project the right image and correct a longstanding issue in the historic theater, where the high placement of the projection room—with a rake angle of 30 degrees—would lead to image distortion issues. They also specified a Christie CP4435-RGB pure laser projector to run alongside the software and provided a complete on-screen upgrade.

Pathé Tuschinski is not only a favorite venue for cinemagoers, but for the most exacting audience of all: directors and producers showcasing their movies for the first time. “We facilitate lots of movie premieres and events,” explained Nico Vertommen, director, Facility Pathé Theatres BV, who is responsible for renovations and technical maintenance in Pathé locations. “We have a massive downward projection due to a very high positioned projection booth, less than 0.5-meter (1.6 f) space behind our screen, and a lot of building restrictions due to the historical status of the building.”

Matthew Jones, managing director of CinemaNext Netherlands, oversaw a large team of skilled technicians, including three systems designers and several engineers working on the installation for over a month to upgrade the projection and provide every audience member with a premium experience. “The auditorium is stunning but the projector being high above the double balcony produces a very steep angle rake to the bottom of the screen of around 27 degrees that would generally distort the image as a result. The screen size, fully open, is 12.2m x 6.9m (40 x 22.63 feet). There were artifacts on-screen, the credits curved, and some of the images cut off at the sides,” explained Jones.

“We knew from our personal relationship with Christie that they were working on a single projector Mystique Cinema software for blending and alignment. The software allows for keystone correction that ensures the entire image is displayed correctly without any cropping of the image. We collaborated behind-the-scenes and Christie provided us with the beta software to be used for the first time at Pathé Tuschinski,” Jones shared.

To upgrade the projection to a status fitting the clientele, CinemaNext wanted a 4K RGB pure laser projector. They specified a Christie CP4435-RGB with a premium ultra high contrast 6.000:1 lens. The projector has a wide color gamut and is capable of 4K @120 frames per second. Electronic color convergence (ECC) allows maximum pixel alignment up to 1/64th of a pixel to provide perfect RGB color alignment. It also has the advantage of RGB pure laser’s best-in-class lumens-per-watt energy efficiency.

“The previous projection had been Xenon,” explained Jones. “The Christie CP4435-RGB gave a good spec for the size of the screen. The lens is very good. The premium ultra high contrast lens reduces aberrations with excellent pixel overlap and is much sharper. The results of the installation were excellent. There is a fantastic clear image. Contrast tripled from 2000:1 to 6000:1, there’s much more color on screen and audiences see much brighter, better, beautiful visuals. And, of course, now there is a perfectly aligned image so what they don’t see is any keystoning that used to take away from the overall experience.”

“Due to the installation of the Christie equipment, we succeeded in significantly upgrading our quality standards for both picture and sound,” concluded Vertommen. “We are very satisfied with the latest improvements in Tuschinski. Pathé always focuses on innovating cinemas and improving the moviegoing experience for customers and this has elevated customers’ expectations in every way with positive feedback and from all the patrons at Tuschinski.”