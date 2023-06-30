NATO Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Patrick Corcoran Steps Down After 24 Years

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) announced Friday that Patrick Corcoran, NATO’s Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, is stepping down after more than 24 years at the association.

Corcoran joined the association as a writer and editor for NATO’s monthly magazine and annual encyclopedia in 1998. In 2007, he was named Director of Media & Research and California Operations Chief. In 2011, he was promoted to Vice President & Chief Communications Officer.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to serve as the voice of an industry that I truly love,” Corcoran said in a press release. “I approached the challenges and opportunities facing our industry the way we have worked as an association: with honesty, data, openness, and most especially, with respect for the journalists who cover our industry.”

“Patrick has been an integral part of NATO’s growth over the past two and a half decades,” NATO’s President and CEO Michael O’Leary added in the same press release. “He has served our organization and the entire exhibition industry with skill and dedication, and we are grateful for all that he has done to drive the way NATO tells its story. We wish him the best in his next chapter.”