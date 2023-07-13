Paul Dergarabedian to Receive the Al Shapiro Distinguished Service Award at ShowEast

Paul Dergarabedian, Courtesy of the FIlm Expo Group/ShowEast

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, will receive this year’s Al Shapiro Distinguished Service Award at ShowEast. He will be presented with this special honor as part of the final night awards ceremony hosted by The Coca-Cola Company on Thursday, October 26 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

Each year, the Al Shapiro Distinguished Service Award honors a person who represents the ideals and standards that the late Al Shapiro set during his unparalleled career. The award epitomizes their professionalism and dedication to the betterment of the motion picture industry. With over 30 years of experience in the field and 10 years at Comscore, Paul Dergarabedian is one of the entertainment industry’s most recognized and widely quoted experts for media-based information and analysis, as well as a self-professed movie buff and passionate fan of the movie theater experience. In his role at Comscore, Paul provides expert analysis on results that come from Comscore’s real time movie & cross-platform measurement services. He is the co-host of Comscore’s “Ticket to Ride” podcast as well the host of the company’s “Many Screens, Big Picture” podcast. Paul started in 1993 at Exhibitor Relations Co., then founded Media by Numbers in 2006, which later became a division of Hollywood.com where he served as President of the box office division until October 2013 when he then joined Rentrak (now Comscore).

Paul provides ongoing entertainment industry analysis and commentary online and in print for news outlets including The Associated Press, CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, Cheddar, Bloomberg News, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, The Wrap, Deadline, The Los Angeles Times & The New York Times, among many others. He is regularly featured on television and radio programs discussing entertainment industry-related topics. Paul has also appeared in movie-related documentaries including Being George Clooney, This Film Is Not Yet Rated & The Blockbuster Imperative. Paul holds a Master’s degree from USC’s Annenberg School of Communications and a Bachelor’s degree from Long Beach State’s Television and Film school.

“We could not have chosen a more deserving individual to recognize with this year’s Al Shapiro Award,” said Andrew Sunshine, the president of the Film Expo Group. “Paul is a well respected expert and his commitment to the film industry is to be commended and celebrated.”