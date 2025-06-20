Paul H. Kim Named COO of CJ 4DPLEX, Americas

Courtesy of CJ 4DPLEX

Premium film format and cinema technology provider CJ 4DPLEX has announced the appointment of Paul H. Kim as Chief Operating Officer of CJ 4DPLEX Americas. Kim, a seasoned entertainment executive experienced in content strategy, production and business operations, will oversee daily operations and drive strategic growth for the company’s premium cinema formats, SCREENX and 4DX.



As COO, Kim will continue to manage and build CJ 4DPLEX’s relationships with Hollywood studios,

filmmakers and talent while strengthening operational efficiency and expanding CJ 4DPLEX’s footprint in the global entertainment industry.



Prior to his appointment as COO, Kim served as Senior Vice President of Content & Production, where

under his leadership SCREENX grew from an emerging format to showcasing a full slate of over 26

Hollywood releases annually. He has negotiated long-term studio agreements that ensured direct

investment in the format and spearheaded efforts to introduce the first animated SCREENX films in

partnership with Illumination and DreamWorks. Kim has also played a key role in growing the company’s

in-house VFX capabilities.

“I am honored to take on this new role at CJ 4DPLEX, Americas and continue driving the company’s

vision of redefining the cinematic experience,” said Kim. “With the growing demand for premium formats, I look forward to working more closely with our studio partners, creative teams, and exhibitors to bring audiences even more unforgettable moviegoing experiences.”



In 2011, Kim began his career at CJ4DPLEX’s parent company CJ Group, which also includes

CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®-winning film, Parasite. Kim played a foundational role in the development of SCREENX in 2012, helping take the format from an early concept to full commercialization. SCREENX, which showcases a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience, is now featured in over 425 locations worldwide. Kim’s move to Los Angeles in 2015 marked a pivotal shift in expanding CJ 4DPLEX’s presence in Hollywood, helping strengthen its relationships with major studios and secure the company’s position in the industry.



“Paul’s deep understanding of production, technology and operations, along with his long-standing

commitment to CJ 4DPLEX, uniquely qualifies him for this position,” said Don Savant, CEO of CJ

4DPLEX America. “Throughout his extensive tenure with the company, Paul has been vital in shaping our premium formats and enhancing our presence and relationships in Hollywood. His dedication and

leadership will be essential as we continue to grow and innovate in the cinematic space.”