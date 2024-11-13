Pepsi and Regal Are Transforming a New York City Theater into the Roman ‘COLAsseum’ to Celebrate Paramount Pictures’ GLADIATOR II

Courtesy of Pepsi/Regal

Pepsi and Regal are bringing fans into the Roman Colosseum ahead of the release of Paramount Pictures’ Gladiator II, only in theaters Friday, November 22nd. “The Pepsi COLAsseum” at Regal Times Square in New York City recreates the hype and energy of the “hypogeum,” offering a select number of lucky fans the chance to walk through these historic tunnels just as the gladiators were fabled to have done before entering the arena. These lucky fans will discover experiences worthy of a gladiator and be the first to see Gladiator II in 4DX—a fully immersive cinematic experience that makes you feel like you’re in the movie with motion-enabled seats and environmental effects including wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles, vibration and scents.

Gladiators and spectators can gear up for battle at The Pepsi COLAsseum by customizing a leather koozie or coin purse with their mark or Roman moniker, trading Roman coins for free food (Gladiator II-themed snacks, popcorn, and candy) and enjoy free Pepsi-Cola beverages, as well as beer and wine to drink from a Roman chalice fit for an emperor or empress. The immersive experience also features modern performers take on ancient personas as breakdancers and slam poets on mainstage battles, authentic costumes worn by actors in the movie, the ability to virtually try on Gladiator II costumes with augmented reality projected onto a 2-story-tall digital screen, philosopher-led trivia, a movie-inspired arena where fans can capture their gladiator personas with a rotating camera.

“Fans have waited 24 years for a sequel to Gladiator, so we knew we had to create something awesome to complement this epic moment. We’re thrilled to bring Gladiator II to life through a Roman-inspired experience that brings together the best of Regal and Pepsi,” said Scott Finlow, the chief marketing officer of PepsiCo Global Away From Home.

“Enjoying a nice cold Pepsi is a quintessential part of the moviegoing experience at Regal. Through this partnership with Pepsi, we are excited to bring ancient Rome to the future at our Regal Times Square theatre,” stated John Curry, the senior vice president of commercial at Regal. “The Pepsi COLAsseum highlights the much-anticipated release of Gladiator II with a one-of-a-kind immersive experience where lucky fans will truly feel what it was like to be a gladiator.”