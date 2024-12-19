Playdium Fairview Opens Today Next to Cineplex Cinemas Fairview Mall

Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob. Photo by Adam Coish, courtesy Cineplex

Cineplex, Canada’s leading entertainment and media company, opens its newest Playdium location today at Toronto’s CF Fairview Mall. Located adjacent to Cineplex Cinemas Fairview Mall, Playdium Fairview offers gaming, party rooms, and a variety of food options for the whole family.

“Adding a new Playdium next to our theatre creates the perfect place for families and friends to enjoy movies, gaming and great food—all in one amazing space,” said Ellis Jacob, president and CEO, Cineplex. “As the country’s top entertainment destination for Canadians of all ages, we’re excited to bring Playdium to Toronto, where our guests can connect and create memories for both everyday fun and special occasions.”

“Creating vibrant destinations and memorable experiences is at the heart of our business, and as a company with the same shared values, Cineplex is an ideal partner,” commented Rory MacLeod, EVP, operations, Cadillac Fairview. “Entertainment adds an extra dimension to our overall shopping experience and we’re thrilled to support Cineplex with the opening of Playdium at CF Fairview Mall.”

The Playdium at CF Fairview Mall features more than 60 amusement games, from classics to racing games, virtual reality, claw machines, and Duck Pin bowling; the Swag Shop, where guests can redeem points for a variety of prizes; a range of food and beverage options, including poutine, pizza, nachos, and sweet treats; and private rooms available for birthday parties, team building, corporate events, or special gatherings. The Fairview Mall Cineplex theater location features nine auditoriums, six with enhanced experiences including UltraAVX, RealD 3D and D-BOX seating.