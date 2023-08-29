Plex Announces Theater of Dreams Grant to Support Independent Theaters

Courtesy of Plex

The global streaming platform Plex announced an open call to exhibitors today to enter its first-ever Theater of Dreams Grant, aimed at supporting local, independent movie theaters. As an independent company in the streaming media industry, Plex’s grant was established to give one deserving theater $100,000 to revive and revamp their experience. In addition, the winning location will also receive on-the-ground volunteer support from Plex employees and assistance with grassroots marketing for one year. The deadline to enter is October 10th and the winner is expected to be announced late this November.

Based on a survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll on Plex’s behalf during August 2023, Plex reports that two-thirds of those surveyed believe that the closure of independent movie theaters is a huge loss. More than half of those surveyed (nearly 52%) reported intentionally looking to select an independent theater when they go to the movies.



The grant is open to all independent theaters in the USA (chains are excluded) that are currently registered nonprofit organizations under Section 501(c)(3) of the US internal revenue code. All applications will be considered by the Plex review committee and evaluated based on written proposals, video submissions, and other factors. Visit plex.tv/theaterofdreams for more info.