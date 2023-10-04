Poland Sees Record Admissions for Cinema Day 2023

According to preliminary estimates, the 8th edition of Cinema Day in Poland recorded over 550,000 admissions on September 30th. Nearly 40% of the tickets sold were for Polish film titles. The Cinema Day initiative included chains associated with the Polish New Cinema Association, the Association of Arthouse Cinemas, and the Polish Cinemas Association, such as Cinema City, Helios, and Multikino, as well as non-affiliated cinemas. During the entire weekend, over 1 million tickets were sold in all cinemas across Poland, which is about 60% more than in the previous weekend. 250 cinemas took part in the campaign, which provided moviegoers with a ticket price of 12 PLN at participating cinemas. The organizational support for the Cinema Day was provided by Multikino Media, co-financed by the Polish Film Institute, and InPost was the partner of this year’s Polish Cinema Day.

On Saturday, viewers could watch dozens of titles from the current repertoire, including premieres, but also pre-premiere screenings and trailers of upcoming titles. The most frequently watched films on Cinema Day were: Green Frontier, Saw X, The In-Laws 2, The Creator, O psie, kóry jeździł koleją, The Nun II, Aliens at My School, Doppelganger, Ghosts in Venice, The Expend4bles, and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

The Polish New Cinema Association said, “We are very pleased with the record attendance of this year’s Cinema Day, both in multiplexes and traditional cinemas. The audience of Polish productions on that day is particularly satisfying – we sold about 40% of tickets for Polish film screenings. It’s been a long time since so many viewers chose Polish cinema among all the offers available on the big screen. The repertoire of the last months of this year and January 2024 will be full of Polish and foreign productions. Cinema day reminds viewers how pleasurable is to watch films in the cinema, what emotions it evokes, how good it is to meet family and friends and watch together films from a legal source.”

The organizers added, “We are happy with the participation of over 100 traditional cinemas and the promotional support provided by almost all film distributors operating in Poland! . We also know that this day was a huge success for every cinema, and viewers will go to their favorite cinemas even more often in the coming months.”