Porsche is Back in Action in BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE

Courtesy of Sony Pictures

In Sony Pictures’ Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S was given a supporting role in the action-comedy, making this the third time that a sports car from Zuffenhausen has played a part in the hit franchise. Detective Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) is seen driving a black 911 Turbo S Coupe with its characteristic rear spoiler. Porsche attended the various global premieres of the film with screen-used cars from the franchise, along with Turbo model stand-ins from the 992 and 964 generations.

For the first Bad Boys film in 1995, director Michael Bay used a black 964-generation 911 Turbo 3.6 from his personal collection in the film. Bad Boys II followed in 2003, followed by Bad Boys for Life, which came out in 2020 with a Gentian Blue 992-generation 911 Carrera 4S. The latter’s box office earnings have amounted to $426.5M worldwide, making it the most watched installment of the franchise to date and the highest-grossing film in 2020.