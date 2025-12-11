Private Cinema TheAnyThing Opens at Netherlands’ Pathé Eindhoven

Courtesy of TheAnyThing/Pathé

TheAnyThing, the world’s first private cinema-on-demand concept, announced the opening of a fourth location, this time at Pathé Eindhoven. As a pioneer of personalized on-demand cinema experiences, the Dutch company further deepens its collaboration with Pathé. In addition to the existing venues in Wijk bij Duurstede, Hotel New York Rotterdam and Pathé Ypenburg, visitors in Eindhoven will soon be introduced to TheAnyThing.

Guests can choose from over 1,400 films, including the latest cinema releases, all shown in luxurious private screening rooms equipped with advanced screen and sound technology. The exact opening date in 2026 will be announced at a later stage, but construction work at Pathé Eindhoven has begun. The location will feature five personal cinemas, with four designed for two guests and one for up to five guests.

Before their visit, guests select the film, time and group size through TheAnyThing app. During the screening, they have full control over lighting and volume, and can pause the film for fifteen minutes in total. The app also offers room service, allowing visitors to order exclusive snacks and drinks that are delivered directly to their personal cinema.

Since launching in 2021, TheAnyThing has received awards such as the Special Innovation Award 2021 from the International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA) and an ADCN Dutch Creativity Award. Its modular concept integrates into a wide range of locations, including hotels, shopping centers and cinemas.

Thomas van de Weerd, founder of TheAnyThing said, “We are grateful to Pathé for their trust and for being the first major cinema chain to embrace our innovative concept and expand it to new locations.”

Doron Kurz, the commercial director of Pathé added, “We are proud to open the second TheAnyThing location within Pathé. This allows visitors in the south of the country to enjoy this unique experience. Eindhoven, the heart of the Brainport region, stands for technology, design, innovation and knowledge – and offers a vibrant entertainment scene. The arrival of TheAnyThing strengthens our position as a unique and special night out. Our valued partnership with TheAnyThing fits perfectly within our strategy to continue innovating and surprising our visitors.”