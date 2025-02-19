PURPLE RAIN Returns Exclusively to Dolby Cinema at AMC

Courtesy of Dolby

Purple Rain, the legendary 1984 rock musical drama starring Prince in his film acting debut, will be brought back exclusively to Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres locations in the US and Dolby Cinema at ODEON locations in the UK for one night only on March 5th. Fans will have the opportunity to fall in love with his royal badness all over again, while new generations can be introduced to his lasting influence in a stunning restoration that offers elevated visuals and audio.

Every detail of the film – from the vibrant neon lights of First Avenue night club to The Kid’s iconic guitar – come to life through the vivid visuals of Dolby Vision. To reimagine Purple Rain for this new Dolby experience, the film was completely restored digitally from an 8K scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative and the digitally restored picture was color graded specifically for Dolby Vision. The film’s audio was also restored from the original Dolby Stereo tracks from over 40 years ago and, in conjunction with the 20th anniversary’s 5.1 multi-channel mix master, used to complete a faithfully remastered Dolby Atmos audio presentation. In addition to leading the film, Prince also composed and produced the score and original songs.

“Purple Rain reimagined in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for Dolby Cinema is a celebration of Prince’s genius and enduring legacy,” said Jed Harmsen, the head of cinema and group entertainment at Dolby. “Devoted and new fans alike prepare to be exhilarated by an unforgettable and unparalleled performance from one of music’s greatest of all time.”

