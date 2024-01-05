Qube Cinema appoints Juhi Ravindranath as Chief Business Officer

Image courtesy: Qube Cinema

Qube Cinema, a provider of end-to-end digital cinema technology solutions, announced the appointment Friday of Juhi Ravindranath as Chief Business Officer.

With 25 years of experience at broadcasting companies such as Star India, NDTV and Turner International, Ravindranath will explore new frontiers in building the category of in-cinema advertising and identifying and developing new avenues for growth in the larger content ecosystem.

“I am extremely excited to join the world of Qube. Being an avid film buff… I see great potential in this business,” Ravindranath said in a press release. “Qube Cinema Network has an impressive roster of theatres and a highly motivated and passionate team of people that I look forward to working with.”

Qube Cinema Network offers in-cinema advertising inventory across a network of 2800+ screens (1380+ multiplex screens and 1420 single screens) covering 1,100 cities.

“The post-pandemic resurgence of the industry has been phenomenal with record footfalls and box office collections. This has opened up further opportunities for Qube to help our theatre partners to enhance the quality of the cinema experience, while also our production partners look to cater to more audiences with their films,” Qube’s CEO Harsh Rohatgi added in the same press release. “With Juhi joining the team, we look forward to pushing the envelope across the businesses of cinema advertising and new avenues of content distribution.”

At Qube, Juhi will be based out of Mumbai and work with the QCN teams across the country.