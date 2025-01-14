Qube Cinema Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MetaMedia



Qube Cinema has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a one hundred percent stake in MetaMedia (MMT Tech, Inc). MetaMedia is North America’s largest cloud-based content delivery platform to cinemas. With this acquisition, Qube Wire will become the world’s largest cinema electronic delivery network with over 5,000 cinemas connected across 51 countries. In the United States, the merged network will provide coverage to 9 of the top 10 largest cinema chains. Qube will continue to execute MetaMedia’s existing deployment plans and service its customer agreements.

Qube Wire has been growing consistently since launching as a global cloud-based distribution platform in early 2017. Today, Qube Wire powers the supply chain for many major content distributors, including all the major Hollywood studios. Qube Wire also delivers over 95% of all the Indian movies released around the world. With its regional partnerships and automated hard drive duplication hubs, Qube Wire provides content delivery services to cinemas in 135 countries around the world. Indian movies are often finished only days before their release, which makes Qube Wire’s fast and Qube Cinema 2 efficient cloud-based distribution system essential to meet delivery deadlines.

Qube’s office in Los Angeles has a large, robust, and secure hard drive replication and shipping operation. This office will provide hard drive delivery to cinemas that are not yet connected to the electronic delivery network, as well as automatic hard drive remediation in the event of network interruptions to the connected cinemas. Qube Wire also provides KDM management for many of its customers. Last year, Qube issued more than 2.3 million KDMs to theatres in North America. Qube has a large, well-maintained global Trusted Device List (TDL), and distributors and exhibitors have a dedicated team of more than 30 people available 24×7 to resolve issues as they arise.

Mark Waterston, Qube Wire’s executive vice president, commented, “MetaMedia has been a trusted delivery partner of Qube Wire for a long time, and I have consistently been impressed by their team. I am excited to see how our combined group can assist the distribution and exhibition communities here in the United States.”

MetaMedia Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jason Brenek said, “Each year since MetaMedia’s launch in 2020, we have expanded the size of our North American network and increased the volume of premium recorded and live content delivered to cinemas. MetaMedia’s acquisition by trusted entertainment industry leader Qube is the next logical step in our evolution. With global operations in every region around the world, Qube brings global scale and stability, end-to-end technology solutions for the digital cinema ecosystem, unparalleled in-house engineering, and support teams with deep expertise in video, audio, and technology across content production, post-production, and distribution. We look forward to joining the Qube corporate family and continuing to support our valued studio and cinema partners.”