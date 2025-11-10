Qube Wire Sponsorship Brings Cost-Free Movie Delivery to the Independent Cinema Alliance

Courtesy of Qube

Qube Wire has recently executed a new sponsorship agreement with the Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA) to provide cost-free movie delivery to its theaters. Qube Wire has eliminated landing fees and there is no charge for the installed equipment. Exhibitors, regardless of their size, now have access to Qube Wire’s technology without the burden of additional infrastructure investments. According to Qube Wire, ICA members have spent over $1.5 million in such fees in 2025 alone.

ICA is dedicated to advocating for the interests of member movie theaters, ensuring they have access to industry-leading resources and tools to remain competitive. With Qube Wire, ICA member theaters will no longer need to wait for hard drive shipments or deal with the hassle of returning them. Qube Wire’s network enables fast, secure, and automated content delivery directly to cinemas. In addition, Qube Wire’s Key Delivery Message (KDM) management system ensures seamless access to encrypted content, reducing downtime and improving operational efficiency.

“Independent theaters often face financial and logistical challenges in accessing the latest films. By eliminating content delivery costs, this initiative directly strengthens our members’ ability to compete in a rapidly evolving market. We are proud to announce this innovative solution to independent exhibitors,” said Joel Davis, ICA Board member and ICA marketplace team lead.

“Independent theaters, and the nearly 5,000 screens represented by the ICA, continue to be an important part of the release strategy for blockbusters and independent films alike. I am excited to help these theaters access the same efficient and affordable processes that other theatres have been enjoying from Qube Wire,” said Mark Waterston, the executive vice president of Qube Wire. “By removing delivery fees and equipment costs, we are ensuring that independent cinema owners can focus on what they do best, bringing incredible film experiences to their communities.”