Qube Wire’s Electronic Delivery Network Passes Milestone of 1,000 Locations in North America

Cloud-based digital cinema distribution provider has reached of 1,000+ installs of Qube WireTAP electronic content delivery appliances across theaters in North America. By reaching this milestone, the Qube Wire network now includes cinemas at the top 15 largest U.S. cinema chains.

“Partnering with Qube Wire has truly transformed our operations through the service’s reliability and exceptional support,” said Regal’s Brandon Corrier, Film Buyer. “The efficiency of the Qube Wire system empowers us to focus more on strategic bookings and less on logistics.”

Alan Vieyra, Projection and IT Support Services Manager of Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, added, “Everyone at Qube Wire has been incredibly responsive, going above and beyond to help. We also utilize the Qube Wire network to deliver internal marketing and event information to our theaters, which has really helped us maximize our operational efforts. Our whole company has seen the benefits of partnering with Qube Wire.”

Since January, Qube Wire has added an average of 17 new theaters per week. “We’ve simplified our installation process, and the results speak for themselves,” said Kristin Kielpinski, Vice President, Exhibitor Relations. “Our team is available 24×7 to support exhibitors as they come online.”

In the new reality where movies are often booked on Monday for showtimes on Friday, reliable electronic

delivery is critical. Qube will continue to expand across the United States to further simplify content delivery for both cinemas and distributors. Globally, Qube Wire now has about 6,000 connected theaters.