QubicaAMF Launches Bowling Entertainment Experience BES NV

Bowling and entertainment provider QubicaAMF announces the launch of BES NV, a new scoring and entertainment system designed to transform the bowling experience for guests and center operators alike.

BES NV delivers a fully immersive, intelligent, and cloud-powered system that integrates seamlessly with QubicaAMF’s Neoverse LED Wall and HyperBowling attractions. With the most expansive collection of high-quality, on-demand themes, environments, and games, BES NV empowers guests to personalize their on-lane experience every visit—whether they’re casual players, competitive bowlers, or celebrating a special occasion.

“BES NV is the most advanced and most compelling scoring and bowler entertainment system ever created in the history of bowling. With BES NV, guests are empowered to select the best way to play on every visit, creating a unique and highly personalized experience,” states Emanuele Govoni, CEO of QubicaAMF. “We were inspired by the user experience of the most popular TV streaming platforms—offering movies and series tailored to each user through an easy-to-navigate, dynamic, and vibrant menu. We’ve brought this very familiar experience to bowling as a BES NV industry first.”

At the heart of BES NV is the BES NV Navigator interface, powered by Qubica Intelligence (QI). Features include the ability to transform guests into animated avatars in Avatar Alley and to capture shareable moments with Bowling Memories and Selfie Grids. The new immersive features allow guests to be part of the game with their pictures, avatars, monsters, and friends—and create viral moments to share during and after the experience.

For center operators, BES NV offers a complete entertainment ecosystem that’s easy to sell, monetize, and manage. Features like BES NV Identity provide a branded experience throughout the customer journey, and Smart Service Call and Smart Picture Validation deliver an easy-to-use customer experience and reduce staff intervention, saving time and money. On-Demand Ordering and Extend Your Play integrate seamlessly with Conqueror plus Square and allow guests to order F&B and extend their bowling session without any staff interaction by paying at the lane after scanning a QR code with their phone. These features and more allow centers to streamline operations and drive revenue, while cloud-based updates ensure the system evolves with the business.

“BES NV is more than a scoring system, it’s a game-changer for the industry,” says Kelly Wilbar, VP, Technology Products for QubicaAMF. “It’s designed to deliver unmatched entertainment for bowlers and powerful tools for proprietors to grow their business. And when combined with the Neoverse LED Wall, the guest experience is simply unbeatable!”