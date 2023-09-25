Reading Cinemas and Angelika Film Center Offering Posters, Collectibles, Private Watch Parties for TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film

Reading Cinemas and Angelika Film Center, both affiliates of affiliates of Reading International, Inc., are setting records with advance ticket sales for October’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film.

Both circuits will offer complimentary limited edition mini one-sheets of the movie poster to moviegoers on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Uniquely designed collectible cups and popcorn tubs commemorating the movie will be available for purchase at the concession counter, also while supplies last.

Both circuits are also offering movie and concert lovers an exclusive viewing experience via private watch parties, providing Swifties the chance to sing and dance alongside friends and family while viewing the film in their own VIP auditorium. Available from Thursday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 5, each watch party will accommodate up to 40 guests.

In addition, both circuits are also announcing an upcoming 72-hour e-gift card flash sale. Those purchasing a $100 e-gift card any time from Monday, Sept. 25 through Wednesday, Sept. 27 will also receive a $30 bonus e-gift card. The e-cards may be redeemed at both the box office and concession stand for the film of their choice.

“The response to the movie weeks from opening is a testament to Taylor Swift’s fanbase enthusiasm,” Reading Cinemas’ division manager Jennifer Deering said in a press release. “Since going on sale, our pre-sales for this concert event are the highest for any movie or event we have exhibited in 2022 and 2023. We are delighted to provide our guests with a variety of opportunities to be further immersed into this unforgettable experience, including exclusive food and beverage specials at participating locations.”

“We are delighted to be premiering the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie at select Angelika locations,” Scott Rosemann, division manager for Angelika Film Centers, said in a separate press release, adding that the company was “thrilled” about the upcoming release.