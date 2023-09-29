Reading Cinemas in Australia Announces Opening of Reading Cinemas Busselton

Reading Cinemas (Australia), an affiliate of Reading International, Inc., announced Friday the opening of its latest cinema complex in Busselton, Western Australia.

This marks Reading’s fourth location in Western Australia, joining complexes in Belmont, Mandurah, and the recently re-branded Reading Cinemas in Armadale. The five-screen location launches as a key anchor tenant in Australian Unity’s newly expanded Busselton Central Shopping Centre precinct.

Reading’s new complex features full recliner seating in all auditoriums, including the company’s first TITAN LUXE auditorium in Western Australia, with Dolby Atmos, wall-to-wall screen, and the latest in 4K digital projection equipment.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the Busselton community, in conjunction with our friends at Australian Unity,” Mark Douglas, Managing Director of Reading Cinemas Australia, said in a press release. “Busselton is a thriving area, and we will be delivering our most advanced Western Australian cinema yet to the region. Every seat in every screen will provide a superior level of comfort for our customers, and we are confident that our TITAN LUXE auditorium will be the best place to see the latest blockbuster movies.”

The introduction of a new cinema in Busselton follows the recent launch of the first-ever Angelika Film Centre outside of the United States at South City Square in Woolloongabba, Brisbane. The Angelika will soon host the Brisbane International Film Festival as it brings a new curated offer for lovers of fine film to the city.