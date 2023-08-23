Reading International Announces First-Ever Angelika Film Center Opening in Australia

Image Courtesy of Angelika Film Center

Reading International, Inc. announced today that it will open its first-ever Angelika Film Centre at South/City/SQ in Woolloongabba, Australia on Thursday, August 24th.

Reading’s newest cinema venture will be the company’s first Angelika Film Centre outside of the U.S. since 1989. The original Angelika Film Center & Café in New York City’s Soho neighborhood has been one of the most successful arthouse dedicated cinemas in North America. A cultural institution in New York City, the Angelika is known for showcasing the best in independent, foreign and specialty films.

In the last decade, the Angelika in New York City has delivered the highest box office engagements of any North American cinema for films like Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, the Academy Award Winner for Best Picture Moonlight, I, Tonya starring Margot Robbie, as well as foreign language films like Pedro Almodovar’s Pain & Glory, and documentaries like Academy Award Winner for Best Documentary, Free Solo.

The Angelika at South/City/SQ is soon to become Brisbane’s hub for cinephiles and will feature the best foreign and specialty film, along with compelling movies from the major studios. The movies opening at the Angelika in Brisbane include, Past Lives, Blackberry, Asteroid City, Rose Gold, Gran Turismo, Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story.

The Angelika Film Centre in Brisbane will consist of eight screens, including three SoHo Lounge cinemas, and the location will feature full recliner seating and laser projection in all auditoriums. The SoHo Lounge offers a first-class experience with plush reclining seating and a friendly table service that brings dishes right to moviegoer’s seats. The SoHo Lounge Bar will offer a curated selection of premium wines, signature cocktails, and a range of spirits.

The Angelika Film Centre will open in the brand-new South/City/SQ complex developed jointly by Pellicano and Perri Projects, a mixed-use urban development consisting of retail, residential and commercial.

Reading is also excited to announce their special opening week value pricing for Angelika Film Centre, with $10 tickets across all sessions–including the SoHo Lounge auditoriums. Tickets for the opening week are now on sale via www.angelikafilmcentre.com.au.

“We look forward to joining the Angelika family, and being part of the exceptional reputation that comes with the Angelika name. More so we are incredibly pleased that we get to open our doors in such an impressive and elegant complex as South/City/SQ. We are really looking forward to being part of the community,” said Mark Douglas, Reading International’s Australia and New Zealand managing director.

“South/City/SQ’s intrinsic focus on delivering entertainment and hospitality has culminated in a popular precinct that consistently draws local, domestic and international crowds,” says Nando Pellicano, the managing director of Pellicano. “The addition of Angelika Film Centre to the South/City/SQ precinct adds another drawcard for existing residents, as well as for domestic and international tourists. Our aim is to create a lifestyle-focused precinct that appeals to a diverse audience. The opening of the Angelika Film Centre will be a further boost to the already bustling entertainment scene of Woolloongabba – we are looking forward to watching the area continue to evolve as we approach the 2032 Olympics.”