Reading International Reports Strong 2024 Holiday Box Office Results

Reading International announced that its global cinema operations achieved several box office records over the November and December 2024 holiday period driven by the release of a variety of Hollywood blockbusters, including Wicked, Moana 2, Gladiator II, Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The company’s specialty theaters, trading under the Angelika brand, likewise enjoyed a strong box office from award winning movies like The Brutalist, Anora, The Room Next Door, Queer, and A Real Pain.

November and December 2024 were Reading International’s highest box office results since the pandemic and the highest results ever for each respective month, with December eclipsing the previous record set in 2019.

Domestically, despite closing several unprofitable cinemas (eight theaters comprising 52 screens) since January 2019, the box office of Reading International’s Reading Cinema, Consolidated Theatre, and Angelika brands also achieved the highest November and December box office since the pandemic.

In Australia, the company has launched a new loyalty program, Reading Rewards, which provides customers the opportunity to earn and redeem points for a range of ticket and food & beverage items. In addition, for AUS$20 a year, customers can upgrade their membership to a Boost tier – offering 15% off tickets and 10% off food & beverage, along with double points and access to Boost member exclusive promotions. More information on Reading Rewards can be found at www.readingrewards.com.au.