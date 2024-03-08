Ready Theatre Systems and Mobile Moviegoing Announce Strategic Partnership 

Ready Theatre Systems (RTS), a provider of comprehensive point-of-sale solutions for the cinema exhibition industry, will enter a newly formed strategic partnership with Mobile Moviegoing, innovators in SaaS platforms for cinema operators. This collaboration will seamlessly integrate Mobile Moviegoing’s advanced delivery technologies into RTS’s suite of exhibitor tools.

The partnership will better enable RTS and Mobile Moviegoing to integrate advanced loyalty/rewards and subscription programs offered by RTS software.

RTS will also provide additional website solutions for its exhibitor network by offering custom-branded websites powered by Mobile Moviegoing’s technology, which will be available to all RTS customers at no additional cost.

“Being able to deliver a top tier product with a quick turnaround for RTS customers is a top priority for us and we are excited for the opportunity to work with a great group of individuals” notes Mobile Moviegoing CEO, Corey Tocchini.

“Mobile Moviegoing offers an array of website options for our exhibitors,” stated Rob Chabot, President of RTS. “By integrating their technology into our offerings, we empower our exhibitors with effective solutions that accelerate online presence and elevate the moviegoer’s experience.”

Additionally, Mobile Moviegoing and RTS are excited to offer Food & Beverage operation tools, enabling exhibitors to provide simple features such as QR code ordering from cinema seats or tabletops in lobbies. AI-enhanced SEO strategies increase search visibility, ensuring exhibitors successfully reach their target audience.

“We’re thrilled to partner with RTS to help expand the network of cinemas utilizing our distinctive solutions. We anticipate and are eager to welcome even more RTS exhibitors onboard as we provide them with exemplary website solutions,” said Tocchini. “Together, we aim to redefine the standard for exhibitor websites, offering unparalleled custom functionality, and user experience.”