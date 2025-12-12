RealD and CJ 4DPLEX Partner to Integrate RealD 3D into SCREENX

Courtesy CJ 4DPLEX

3D cinema technology provider RealD today announced a strategic partnership with CJ 4DPLEX, the innovators behind the panoramic theatrical format SCREENX. Together, the companies will integrate RealD 3D presentation into SCREENX auditoriums, delivering a next-level premium theatrical experience that surrounds audiences in expanded visuals and crystal-clear depth.

The partnership will scale rapidly in collaboration with Regal Cinemas locations this holiday season, just in time for highly anticipated Avatar: Fire & Ash. By combining RealD’s 3D presentation with SCREENX’s 270-degree panoramic technology, the partnership offers filmmakers a broader creative canvas and moviegoers a new level of spectacle that can only be experienced in theatres.

Elizabeth Frank, CEO of RealD, said: “RealD and CJ 4DPLEX share a passion for innovation and a belief in the power of the theatrical experience. Integrating RealD 3D into SCREENX creates something truly extraordinary – an immersive, premium format that expands both the world of the film and the imagination of the audience. It’s the next evolution of what’s possible on the big screen. We are thrilled to be partnering with CJ 4DPLEX and Regal to bring this to audiences across the United States.”

Don Savant, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX America, added: “SCREENX was designed to enable filmmakers to push the boundaries of cinematic storytelling, and bring consumers more deeply into their movies. This partnership with RealD promises to take that vision even further. By merging SCREENX panoramic visuals with RealD’s brilliant 3D technology, we’re redefining what immersion means in the cinema.”

Eduardo Acuna, CEO of Regal Cinemas and Cineworld Group, commented: “Regal is committed to innovating and enhancing the moviegoing experience. We are excited to take our successful SCREENX auditoriums to the next level and offer Regal movie fans an experience incomparable with any home entertainment. The combination of RealD 3D and SCREENX delivers an entirely new way to feel part of the movie.”