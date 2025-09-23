RealD Appoints Nicole Woods as Vice President, Cinema and Content Partnerships, Americas

Courtesy of RealD

RealD Inc. has announced the appointment of Nicole Woods as vice president of cinema and content partnerships for the Americas. In this newly created role, Woods will work to expand premium 3D moviegoing through partnerships with cinemas, movie studios, and other content creators across North and South America.

Woods brings over 15 years of movie business experience and a proven track record of driving revenue growth at Warner Bros. through consistent and creative licensing of the studio’s deep movie catalog.

In her new LA-based role, Woods will drive 3D box office growth with RealD’s cinema and content partners through increased theatrical 3D availability of both new releases and catalog films, optimized scheduling that provides movie-goers with convenient 3D showtimes, and collaborative promotion of the distinctive experience that 3D delivers.

“I am thrilled to welcome Nicki to RealD,” said Elizabeth Frank, the chief executive officer of RealD. “Her deep understanding of the theatrical marketplace and established relationships across the Americas position her perfectly to lead RealD’s exhibition and distribution partnerships in growing premium 3D moviegoing and box office revenue.”

Woods expressed enthusiasm about joining the RealD team and her vision for the role, sharing, “RealD 3D presentation heightens the engagement of movie-goers, enhancing the way audiences experience each film. The immersion in 3D creates a unique entertainment environment that appeals to today’s discerning and distracted audiences. I look forward to expanding 3D content availability and increasing RealD’s broad network of partner cinemas so together we may grow the global 3D box office far beyond 2024’s $1.1 billion. Theatrical 3D growth will increase profits for both movie makers and movie theaters.”