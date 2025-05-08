Recipients of 2025 CineEurope Gold Awards Announced

The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC) and the Film Expo Group have announced the 2025 recipients of the CineEurope Gold Awards, given to cinema professionals for their outstanding dedication and service to the sector. The Awards will be presented as part of the CineEurope Awards Ceremony on Thursday 19 June at the Centre Convencions Internacional Barcelona (CCIB) in Barcelona, Spain.

The Gold Awards, introduced at CineEurope 2018, recognize those individuals who have made an exceptional contribution both to the ongoing success of their company or organization and also to the wider European cinema industry.

The recipients of the 2025 Gold Awards are as follows:

Pia Vornanen-Lundeborg , People Director, Northern Europe, ODEON Cinemas Group

, People Director, Northern Europe, ODEON Cinemas Group Ravit David , Head of Film Programming, Cineworld Israel, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary

, Head of Film Programming, Cineworld Israel, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary Geir Hammerø , CEO, Molde Kino, Norway

, CEO, Molde Kino, Norway Erik Jørgensen , CEO and Owner, Fram Kino, Norway

, CEO and Owner, Fram Kino, Norway Caterina Saviotti and Francesca Saviotti , CEO and Owners, Barberini Cinemas, Italy

and , CEO and Owners, Barberini Cinemas, Italy Andrea De Candido , Head of Marketing, The Space Cinema, Vue, Italy

, Head of Marketing, The Space Cinema, Vue, Italy Per Jakobsen, Project and Visual manager, Nordisk Film Cinemas, Denmark

Welcoming the announcement of the Awards, President of UNIC Phil Clapp said: “Congratulations to all this year’s nominees, whose outstanding contribution and dedication to excellence are a source of huge inspiration not only to their colleagues but also our wider industry. Such recognition is richly deserved.”

Andrew Sunshine, President of The Film Expo Group, added: “The entire team at Film Expo Group would like to congratulate all of those being recognized with a Gold Award this year. It is always exciting to get the opportunity to single these individuals out each year for what they contribute to not just their companies, but the entire industry as well.”