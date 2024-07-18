Regal and Christie Partner to Install Over 280 RGB Pure Laser Projectors

Image Courtesy of Regal

Regal announced today that the company is in agreement with Christie to install over 280 of their RGB pure laser projectors in several locations across the United States. The planned installation will begin this month, including high-performing Regal theatres from Washington to Florida. On July 9th, Regal announced the successful completion of a $250 million capital raise for growth and investment that will improve physical and digital assets in theaters to elevate the moviegoing experience. Regal invites guests to discover the power of Christie RGB pure laser projection at Regal.

“At Regal, we are committed to creating the best moviegoing experience for our guests through consistent product and service upgrades. One way to achieve this goal is incorporating the most innovative technologies into our theaters,” said Eduardo Acuna, the chief executive officer of Regal Cineworld Group. “In partnership with Christie, we are excited to bring their groundbreaking RGB pure laser projectors to our theaters, which provides the best visual quality for our customers.”