Regal Announces 2024 Refillable Popcorn Bucket and Soft Drink Cup

Courtesy of Regal

Beginning on December 22nd, Regal will offer a new refillable popcorn bucket and soft drink cup for 2024. Guests will be able to refill their collectible containers for only $10 on all subsequent trips to the movies throughout 2024 (or $6 to refill the popcorn bucket, $4 to refill the soft drink cup.)

Just in time for the holiday season, the refillable containers will be available for purchase while supplies last at participating Regal theaters. Regal Crown Club (RCC) members can purchase the refillable bucket at a reduced price of $22 and $14 for the soft drink cup. RCC members can also bundle and save an additional $4 when they are purchased together. Regal Unlimited subscribers will receive an additional 10% off the RCC rates and also receive 10% off for refills.

Guests can sign up for the Regal Crown Club for free to receive the benefits of membership. Refillable buckets may also be purchased without an RCC membership for $26 and the soft drink cup for $16.

RCC members and Unlimited subscribers will also accumulate credits for these purchases, which can be redeemed for free movies and collectible merchandise. Download the Regal mobile app or visit the Regal site at REGmovies.com for more information.

“We are excited to offer refillable containers to enjoy your favorite concessions at a reduced price when seeing the latest blockbusters at Regal in 2024,” said John Curry, the senior vice president of commercial at Regal. “These will make the perfect gift for all movie lovers this holiday season.”