Regal Announces Early Bird Weekend Ticket Pricing

Beginning May 4th, Regal moviegoers can catch early bird ticket pricing for movies before 12pm on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer. Starting as early as 10am, tickets will be available for $5-$8 (depending on location.)

Early bird pricing starts this weekend where Regal guests can enjoy recent releases including The Fall Guy for $5-$8 and then catch future hit movies like Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, IF, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Moviegoers who want to see these summer blockbusters in a premium format can pay a small upcharge to the Early Bird admission price for 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX showtimes scheduled before noon.

Tickets are available to purchase at theatre box offices and kiosks, on the Regal mobile app or through REGmovies.com. For more frequent moviegoers, Regal Unlimited allows subscribers to see as many movies whenever and wherever they want.

“The summer movie season is here, and we are excited to have our guests start their day at Regal with the latest Hollywood blockbuster at an amazing price,” said John Curry, the senior vice president of commercial at Regal. “We have a great lineup of movies beginning this weekend with The Fall Guy and to celebrate, Regal is offering Early Bird ticket pricing for movies before noon on Saturdays and Sundays all summer long.”