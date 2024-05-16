Regal Announces Industry Veteran Rob Westerling as Senior Vice President of US Content

Courtesy of Regal Cinemas

Regal has announced that Rob Westerling has been appointed senior vice president of US content, beginning Monday, June 3rd. Westerling is an industry veteran with over 23 years of experience, including 21 years of previous experience with Regal. He will oversee all US film buying and programming responsibilities, while continuing to foster and grow relationships with film studios and content providers. Most recently, Westerling served as vice president of content and programming for Harkins Theatres in Scottsdale, Arizona. Prior to Harkins, Westerling worked in many capacities for Regal starting in 2001 at West Town Mall in Knoxville, Tennessee. He then transitioned to the theater support office in 2005, where he quickly rose through the ranks of the film team, becoming head of film in 2018. Westerling will be based in the Knoxville office.

“As we evolve our global film structure, I am truly excited to welcome Rob back to Regal where

he will oversee our US film team,” stated Eduardo Acuna, the chief executive officer for Regal. “Rob has a proven track record with Regal and our distribution partners that will be critical

moving forward as we position the company for continued growth and success.”

“I am thankful to have the opportunity to return to Regal and work alongside one of the most

passionate teams in exhibition,” stated Westerling. “Building on the strong relationships with our studio partners, I am truly excited for Regal moviegoers as we continue to innovate and evolve the moviegoing experience.”