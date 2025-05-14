Regal Announces the Return of $1 Movies and the Summer Movie Express

Courtesy of Regal

On Tuesday, June 10th, the family-friendly Summer Movie Express (SMX) series is back at nearly 400 Regal theaters across the country. Over nine weeks this summer, participating Regal locations will offer two PG-rated movies every Tuesday and Wednesday at the earliest showtime for only $1.

Since 1991, Regal has offered a budget-friendly, family-focused summer entertainment option to foster a love of moviegoing across generations. Admission to each SMX 2025 title is only $1 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.

Every summer movie outing becomes even more enjoyable with theater favorite snacks like Pepsi, popcorn, ICEE, Dippin’ Dots, or a Super Pretzel. All SMX 2025 guests can purchase a specially priced $5 Snack Pack, which includes a junior-sized drink, snack-sized popcorn, and fruit snacks with an optional $3 Dippin’ Dots add-on. Advance tickets for SMX 2025 titles are available for purchase. Summer moviegoers can also find a complete list of participating locations by visiting the SMX 2025 landing page on the Regal website.

“On June 10th, Regal is excited to welcome moviegoers of all ages to attend Summer Movie Express 2025 featuring $1 tickets to blockbuster family films,” said Brooks LeBoeuf, the senior vice president of U.S. content at Regal. “Once again, we are excited to bring back this highly anticipated summer program of crowd-pleasing entertainment for groups of all sizes at an incredibly affordable price.”