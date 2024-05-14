Regal Announces Vince Fusco as Senior Vice President of Global Accounting

Courtesy of Regal Cinemas

Regal has announced that Vince Fusco has been appointed Senior Vice President of Global Accounting. In this role, Fusco will be responsible for overseeing and optimizing the company’s global accounting processes. Additionally, he will play a pivotal role in driving the strategic initiatives to enhance overall business performance for the group.

Fusco’s 35-plus years of experience include most recently serving as chief accounting officer for Radio Systems Corporation. Prior to joining Radio Systems, Fusco was with Clayton Homes where he held the role of chief financial officer for the supply division and was part of the senior leadership team. During his first tenure at Regal, Fusco was a part of the merger of three theater circuits in 2002 that included the United Artists Theatre circuit where he spent 10 years in multiple finance positions. Fusco joined the Regal team as a vp controller where he played a significant role in the rapid growth of the newly public company over a 15-year period. Fusco was also instrumental during the Cineworld acquisition of Regal in 2018, where he served as senior vice president of US finance. Fusco will be based in the Knoxville office where he is very active in the community serving on multiple non-profit boards.

“Vince has a long and successful history with Regal including over three decades of experience in the financial field. We are truly excited to have him back,” stated Thomas Song, the chief financial officer for Cineworld Group. “With his proven track record along with the talented team in place, Vince will be leading our accounting and financial reporting functions for the entire group as well as tax, risk management, and payroll areas.”