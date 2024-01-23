Regal Best Picture Film Festival Offers $5 Tickets for Regal Crown Club Members

Image Courtesy of Regal

The nominees for filmmaking’s highest honor were announced this morning and all ten Best Picture nominees will be showcased at the annual Regal Best Picture Film Festival, taking place Friday, March 1st, through Sunday, March 10th. Tickets for nominated films will be $6 at participating locations with a special $5 admission price and $7 concession combo available to Regal Crown Club members.

Nominated films screening at the Regal Best Picture Film Festival are:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Joining the Regal Crown Club is free, and members will receive $1 off admission on nominated titles and a $7 small popcorn and drink combo offer for each festival visit. For showtimes and ticketing information, as well as a list of participating theaters, please visit us through the Regal app or online at REGmovies.com.

“Regal is the ultimate destination for moviegoing during the awards season, and we are excited to present these nominated films during the Regal Best Picture Film Festival at a fantastic price for movie fans,” said Andrew Turner, the head of film at Regal. “Our guests are getting an opportunity to enjoy the finest films of 2023 prior to watching the biggest awards ceremony in entertainment.”