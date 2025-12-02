Regal Breaks Record Across 10-Day Thanksgiving Week

Courtesy of Regal Cineworld

Regal, the second largest exhibitor in the U.S. and a subsidiary of the U.K.-based exhibitor Cineworld, has announced that 1.1 million unique guests attended their locations over the 10-day Thanksgiving week in one of the strongest attendance surges of the year, driven by Wicked: For Good and Zootopia 2.

Regal achieved multiple performance highlights during this 10-day holiday window, including the highest Thanksgiving food and beverage SPP (spend per patron) in company history, up 9% year-over-year for the same period. Six days during the 10-day holiday period ranked among the top 25 highest F&B SPP days of all time for the exhibitor.

Black Friday also delivered a standout milestone for the company, marking the best Friday of 2025 so far, with records broken for occupancy and admits. Premium large formats (PLFs) at Regal accounted for 18.6% of the company’s total box office gross during Thanksgiving Week, up 3.7% from last year.

“With the appeal of our studio partners’ forthcoming release schedule coupled with our ongoing focus on guest experience, attendance at Regal will continue to increase through the end of 2025,” said Regal Cineworld CEO Eduardo Acuna. “Six of the top 25 performing theatres in the country during Thanksgiving Week were Regal locations, which is a testament to the way we’re elevating the moviegoing experience across our theatre network. We’re thrilled to see millions of new guests choosing Regal to enjoy the biggest films of the season and look forward to building on this momentum entering 2026.”