Regal Celebrates American Veterans with Popcorn and Movies

Courtesy of Regal

In celebration of Veteran’s Day, Regal is donating $1 for each popcorn sold on November 11 to the Gary Sinise Foundation. In partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation, Regal is also offering complimentary tickets to retired and active U.S. armed service members to attend two contemporary military film screenings—Lonesome Solider and The Real American—at participating locations on Veterans Day. Regal moviegoers who have not served may also attend these special patriotic screenings for a $5 admission.

Military Movies is a production and distribution company that produces authentic films representing people who serve and their families. Military Movies’ Lonesome Soldier tells the story of a young serviceman deployed to Iraq who must later confront the effects of post-war PTSD on his mental health and relationships with those closest to him.

Hosted by Sinise, The Real American presents the unwavering patriotic life of citizen Evan Thompson alongside short stories of other unsung heroes who participated in crucial missions in recent American conflicts.



Moviegoers wishing to participate in the popcorn promotion to benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation can make a purchase at the concession stand of their local Regal theatre on Veterans Day. Former and active military who want to attend Lonesome Soldier or The Real American on November 11 can request complimentary advance tickets at VeteransDayatRegal.

“Veterans Day is an opportunity for Americans to take a moment to honor our men and women in uniform for their service to our country,” said Richard M. Grover, the head of marketing at Regal. “Through our partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation, we are able to share our collective gratitude on this national holiday for those called upon to protect and defend our freedoms.”