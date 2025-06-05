Regal Cineworld Group Appoints Vikki Neil as New Head of Marketing, US

Vikki Neil, courtesy of Regal

Regal Cineworld Group has announced the appointment of Vikki Neil as the company’s new head of marketing in the United States. The announcement was made by Adam Rymer, chief commercial officer – US for Regal Cineworld Group, to whom she will report. In her new role, Neil will lead all marketing efforts across the U.S. driving Regal’s brand awareness, customer engagement and communications, and revenue growth. She will manage national marketing, creative, paid media, and PR campaigns to promote upcoming film releases, theater amenities, premium formats, local theaters, and concessions. She will serve as a key partner to film studios developing co-branded promotional campaigns. Neil will also oversee the strategy, growth, and innovation of Regal Crown Club and Regal Unlimited, ensuring these loyalty programs drive retention, acquisition, and guest lifetime value. She will run all consumer and brand communications across digital, mobile, email, social media, and in-theater channels aligning marketing efforts with the sales, customer service, and theater operations teams to ensure guest satisfaction. She will direct the company’s philanthropic efforts, along with the Regal Foundation.

Neil is a seasoned marketing executive who has led marketing, digital, partnerships, and direct-to-consumer strategies for major brands including HGTV, HBO, Food Network, Warner Bros., Max, Discovery, and CNN. She has a proven track record in change management, navigating mergers, and fostering a positive culture in fast-paced, highly competitive environments. During her successful tenure at Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Neil was instrumental in establishing the foundation for the company’s streaming efforts. She most recently served as executive vice president of global brand & creative in streaming, where she led the global brand strategy and the launch campaign for Max, integrating Discovery+ and HBO streaming apps, while expanding to include HGTV, Warner Bros. movies, CNN, and live sports from MLB and NBA. The expanded service reached over 100 million subscribers. She has managed a global team of marketing and creative professionals across the U.S. and Europe. Ahead of the merger, Neil was instrumental in the company-wide rebrand to Warner Bros. Discovery, overseeing the integration of marketing and creative teams.

Prior to the launch of Max, Neil served as executive vice president of global brand, originals, and creative, where she was responsible for the launch campaign of Discovery+, the company’s first-ever streaming service, in January 2021. Her team also oversaw marketing and creative for original Discovery+ shows. Prior to her role at Warner Bros. Discovery, Neil served as senior vice president of Discovery Lifestyle Studios, where she played a pivotal role during the merger of Discovery and Scripps. Her responsibilities expanded to include overseeing digital properties and businesses across the company from both companies. She led the content and marketing launch of the Food Network Kitchen app, the company’s first move into the direct-to-consumer space, driving daily live cooking classes featuring celebrity chefs like Bobby Flay, Martha Stewart, and the Pioneer Woman. Before this, she served as senior vice president of Scripps Lifestyle Studios, where she spearheaded the launch and rapid growth of a $100M business that reached millions of consumers through digital platforms and social media. Neil earned her MBA and B.S. in marketing from East Tennessee State University. She has graduated from the Betsy Magness Leadership Institute, Stanford’s Senior Executive Summit, and Cable’s Executive Management program at Harvard. Recognized for her leadership, she has been named one of Cablefax’s Most Powerful Women in Cable and was included in its Digital Hot List. She sits on the board of the Tennessee Entertainment Commission.

“Vikki is a dynamic, consumer-focused marketing leader with vast experience in the entertainment, sports, and lifestyle sectors. Her extensive expertise will be invaluable to Regal as we move the company into its next phase and further build relationships with our guests,” said Rymer.