Regal Cineworld Group to Screen World Premiere of “The Diary Of A CEO: Louis Tomlinson” In a First-Of-Its-Kind Podcast Event

Courtesy Regal

Multinational exhibitor Regal Cineworld Group, which operates as Regal in the U.S. and Cineworld in the U.K. and Ireland, has announced the upcoming theatrical premiere of The Diary Of A CEO: Louis Tomlinson, the first-ever podcast to released on Regal Cineworld screens. The world exclusive premiere of The Diary Of A CEO will play exclusively at six Regal locations nationwide and six Cineworld locations in major cities across the U.K. and Ireland. This is the only way to experience the episode the day before it is released to the public globally.

With 12 million YouTube subscribers and growing by more than 500,000 subscribers monthly, The Diary of a CEO has reached 35 million viewers in the last three months alone, making it the fastest-growing podcast brand on YouTube. Regal’s first-of-its-kind podcast screening will feature Louis Tomlinson’s candid conversation with host Steven Bartlett, touching on subjects such as the singer-songwriter’s early life and upbringing, the X Factor and life in One Direction, the tragic loss of his mother and sister, and the challenges of fame.

“I’m so happy that we’re able to offer this experience to our community. Increasingly, people consume content alone and we think there’s a much better, richer, more valuable way to consume a podcast,” said Bartlett. “Since our last screening, I have wanted to create a way for more people to watch it together, on the big screen, with friends, family and likeminded strangers, to learn, take notes, laugh together, network, and discuss. Cineworld has created an opportunity for fans to do that on both sides of the Atlantic and this is just the start of our journey to turn our podcast audience into a connected, in-real-life global community.”

Advance tickets for The Diary Of A CEO: Louis Tomlinson are currently on sale. Participating U.S. locations are: