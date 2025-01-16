Regal Cineworld Inks Global Deal with Barco to Bring Laser by Barco to 4,000 Screens by 2030

Courtesy of Regal Cineworld

Regal Cineworld Group and Barco have announced a new initiative to install 4,000 Barco Series 4 laser projectors in theaters across the United States, United Kingdom, and other European markets by 2030. The move aims to enhance the moviegoing experience for tens of millions of guests globally with the upgrade to laser delivering elevated movie presentation, image quality, operations, and environmental efficiencies for Regal Cineworld.

Regal Cineworld is leveraging an integrated tech stack for the global rollout that includes a Barco Series 4 projector and Barco media server for each installation. With the comprehensive Barco cinema technology system onboard, the exhibitor will enjoy enhanced fleet management and operations with seamless system integration and projector parts commonality. The deal also includes operator training benefits and real-time insights with Barco’s connectivity solution to support operational efficiency. All sites will be marketed as featuring Barco’s laser projection to highlight the upgraded cinema experience to moviegoers.

Regal Cineworld’s wide move to laser also offers a more environmentally friendly way to present movies with less waste, including the elimination of consumables such as xenon lamps and a significant reduction in energy usage. Barco and Regal Cineworld have a nearly 20-year history, starting in 2007 with Barco’s Series 1 digital cinema projectors. The collaboration between the companies expanded this year with the inclusion of three Regal Cineworld locations in the inaugural exhibition of HDR by Barco, the technology company’s premium cinema HDR projection offering.

“Through our commitment to provide the latest and most innovative technologies in our theaters, we are excited to expand our partnership with Barco through access to their state-of-the-art laser projectors, providing the best visual experience for our guests,” said Eduardo Acuna, the chief executive officer of Regal Cineworld Group. “We continue to invest in our theaters with the overall goal of creating and delivering the best moviegoing experience for our guests.”

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Regal Cineworld and bring Laser by Barco to more moviegoers around the world,” said Gerwin Damberg, the executive vice president of Barco Cinema. “Today’s audiences have high expectations for their entertainment experiences, and we look forward to delighting them with the stunning picture quality, high brightness, and crisp onscreen images that Barco laser projection is known for.”

“In 2024, our long-standing relationship with Regal Cineworld enjoyed a special milestone as together we premiered HDR by Barco to moviegoers in New York, Miami, and London. This deal further advances our shared ambition to deliver exceptional cinema experiences to global audiences,” adds Casey Collins, Barco’s vice president of sales cinema for North America.