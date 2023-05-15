Regal Enters into Lease Agreement to Retain Times Square E-Walk Theater

Image Courtesy of Regal

Regal, the second-largest exhibitor in North America and a division of parent company Cineworld, has entered into a new agreement with DTA Leasehold Owner, LLC and Tishman to retain the 13-screen Regal E-Walk theater, located in the Times Square in the heart of Manhattan.

“Regal E-Walk is currently undergoing renovation, so reaching a new agreement with DTA Leasehold Owner, LLC will allow this transformative work to be completed,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld. “When interior renovations to the theater have finished, Regal E-Walk will be one of New York’s top movie houses, including the largest 4DX auditorium in the world.”

Regal also boasts a 4DX auditorium—offering moviegoers a range of motion seating effects—at their location in Manhattan’s Union Square.

Cineworld, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September of 2022, has announced a plan to emerge from bankruptcy via debt restructuring plan, which the chain says they plan to have completed by the second half of 2023.