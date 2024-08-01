Regal is Showing TWISTERS and TWISTER in 4DX for One Week This August

Courtesy of Regal

On Friday, August 30th, tornado season returns to Regal for an extra week with the re-releases of Twisters (2024) and Twister (1996) in the immersive 4DX format.

For one week in late August, Regal moviegoers will have the opportunity to visually and physically experience two blockbuster films that define the disaster movie genre. Starting on August 30th, alternating showtimes of Twister and Twisters will be available at all Regal locations featuring the immersive 4DX format. Tickets for 4DX showtimes of Twisters and Twister at select Regal theaters will go on sale on Thursday, August 1st.

“During opening week of Twisters, most 4DX showtimes for the movie quickly sold out at Regal locations offering that premium format” said James Lamar, Head of Film at Regal. “Despite the packed summer movie calendar, we found an opportunity to schedule seven more days of Twisters in 4DX and introduce a new way to enjoy the original film.”