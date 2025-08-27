Regal Launches Annual Month of Masterpieces Program in September at Select Theaters Across the Country

Courtesy of Regal

Among the thousands of films released every year around the world, certain titles achieve a level of appreciation among critics and moviegoers equivalent to a work of fine art. For each of the 30 days of September, Regal will re-release one of these masterpieces for our guests to enjoy in a movie theater—the museum-quality space where they deserve to be seen.

And what would a month-long cinematic art exhibition be without hors d’oeuvres? Regal Crown Club members will have access to discounted food and beverage items throughout September when RCC guests will find 50% off candy on Mondays, 50% off popcorn on Tuesdays, $2 hotdogs on Wednesdays, BOGO soft drinks on Thursdays and Fridays, and BOGO popcorn on Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission for each re-release in the Month of Masterpieces program is just $8.99, and advance tickets are available now. Members of Regal Unlimited can also secure tickets for each Masterpiece film as part of their monthly subscription.

Dates and titles for the films playing in the first Month of Masterpieces program are as follows:

Sept 1 – Paper Moon (1973) Sept 16 – Seven (1995) Sept 2 – The Dark Night (2008) Sept 17 – Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) Sept 3 – Dog Day Afternoon (1975) Sept 18 – Do the Right Thing (1989) Sept 4 – Dr. Strangelove (1964) Sept 19 – Psycho (1960) Sept 5 – Interstellar (2014) Sept 20 – Saving Private Ryan (1998) Sept 6 – The Godfather (1972) Sept 21 – A Clockwork Orange (1971) Sept 7 – Citizen Kane (1941) Sept 22 – Before Sunset (2004) Sept 8 – The Departed (2006) Sept 23 – Cinema Paradiso (1988) Sept 9 – Goodfellas (1990) Sept 24 – Casablanca (1942) Sept 10 – Taxi Driver (1976) Sept 25 – Vertigo (1958) Sept 11 – The Thing (1982) Sept 26 – 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) Sept 12 – The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Sept 27 – Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) Sept 13 – Inception (2010) Sept 28 – Lawrence of Arabia (1962) Sept 14 – Forrest Gump (1994) Sept 29 – Chinatown (1974) Sept 15 – Sunset Boulevard (1950) Sept 30 – There Will Be Blood (2007)

“Recognizing the love of movies is generational, Regal wanted to bring favorite films across the many decades of cinema back to our screens,” said Brooks LeBoeuf, the senior vice president of US Content at Regal. “Moviegoers can usually identify the specific film that formed their love of cinema, and Regal’s Month of Masterpieces program is a curated collection of those titles.”

“These movies defined childhoods, first dates, and family traditions—they bring back the nostalgia when audiences first fell in love with the big screen,” said Vikki Neil, the head of marketing at Regal. “Whether rewatching a favorite film with friends or introducing a beloved movie to younger family members, sharing that experience together in a movie theater creates amazing memories. To encourage group viewings of the Masterpiece movies, tickets have also been set at a nostalgic reduced price.”