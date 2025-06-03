Regal to Livestream Riot Games’ LTA North Split 2 Finals

Courtesy of Regal

Regal and Riot Games have partnered to livestream the League of The Americas (LTA) North Split 2 Finals at select theaters across the country. On Sunday, June 15th at 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT, Regal guests can watch the LTA North Split 2 Finals on the big screen via live broadcast from the Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles.

The LTA North Split 2 Finals livestream will be broadcast in these locations:

Regal Atlantic Station (Atlanta)

Regal City North (Chicago)

Regal Greenway Grand Palace (Houston)

Regal Pinnacle (Knoxville)

Regal Kendall Village (Miami-Ft. Lauderdale)

Regal Essex Crossing (New York)

Regal Warrington Crossing (Philadelphia)

Regal Thornton Place (Seattle-Tacoma)

The LTA is the premier esports league for North and South America with the North Conference based in Los Angeles and the South Conference based in São Paulo. The LTA serves as the exclusive pathway for North and South American teams to qualify for global events like First Stand and the League of Legends World Championship. The LTA North Split 2 Finals determines the North Conference Champion team who will continue to the Mid-Season Invitational tournament in Vancouver. Advance tickets are available now. Regal attendees of the LTA North Split 2 Finals will also receive an assortment of League of Legends branded swag (while supplies last).

“Regal is excited to partner with Riot Games to add the LTA North Split 2 Finals livestream among our schedule of summer movie entertainment,” said Brooks LeBoeuf, the head of U.S. content at Regal. “We want to provide the League of Legends community with an opportunity to experience the big screen treatment for this major LTA event.”